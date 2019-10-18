Fire safety and prevention event taking place Saturday at Booker T. Washington Center

A new effort to promote fire safety and prevention in the city is being made.

Tomorrow, at the Booker T. Washington Center, experts will be giving tips about fire safety, home preparedness, and smoke detector installation.

There will also be a fire truck and American Red Cross disaster vehicle on site for attendees to tour and ask questions.

“It’s very important to talk about fire safety and the importance of smoke detectors, and also a pathway out of your home in case of a fire, fire drills, and such,” said Shantel Hilliard, Executive Director, Booker T. Washington Center.

The event is free and will run from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.