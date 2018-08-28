Fire takes over Fairview home Monday night Video

Fire forces two people out of their Fairview home overnight.

First responders were called to the 1500 block of Manchester Road late Monday after reports of a fire and explosions were called in. When fire crews arrived, they were met with fire coming from the garage and extending up to the second floor. Multiple cars were also on fire.

Assistant Chief Darryl Tavernese of the Lake Shore Fire Department tells us, "the vehicles in the garage... there's three in the garage, one outside; they were pretty involved when we got here. So, any danger they might have presented were already mitigated, because they were already involved."

The fire was brought under control at midnight and the house sustained serious damage. No word on what sparked the fire.

No injuries were reported, but the Red Cross was called to help two adults who lived in the home.