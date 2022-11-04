(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is investigating a report of a pickup truck passenger pointing a pistol at an Amish buggy.

According to a PSP report, a gray truck was following an Amish horse and buggy near Whitney Road and Fish Flats Road. The dark charcoal gray truck attempted to pull in front of the buggy, but then backed into a driveway.

The passenger of the truck then allegedly pointed a black pistol at the juvenile Spartansburg girl in the buggy.

The incident happened at about 1:44 p.m. on Nov. 3 in Rome Township (Crawford County).

The alleged pistol-brandishing passenger is described as a white or Hispanic male with long dark hair and a full beard. The driver of the truck is described as a white or Hispanic male, completely bald and with no facial hair.

PSP is asking anyone with information about the incident or the truck to call PSP Corry at (814) 663-2043.