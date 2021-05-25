Firebirds to honor veterans with a free meal this Memorial Day

Veterans and active duty service members can get a free meal from Firebirds on Memorial Day.

All veterans, active duty service members and Gold Star families will receive a free meal Monday, May 31.

You must bring your ID to redeem your free meal. Accepted forms of ID include: U.S. Uniform Services Identification Card, U.S. Uniform Services Retired Identification Card, Current Leave and Earnings Statement (LES), photograph of you in uniform, wear your uniform, Veterans Organization Card, gold star lapel badge.