Firebirds Wood Fired Grill restaurants across the nation treat veterans to a free meal for Memorial Day

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill restaurants across the nation are treating all heroes with a free meal for Memorial Day.

The restaurant is honoring all veterans, active duty members, and gold star families by giving them the chance to have a free lunch or dinner.

The Firebirds at Erie is expecting to gift 150 plus heroes with a free meal.

The restaurant chain has done this kind of gesture for years.

The general manager of the restaurant said that he served in the Air Force and he knows this opportunity means a lot to all heroes who fought for America.

“Something like this just really goes a long way for military members. I know it’s a small gesture, but the size of it being just a small gesture is something that they love and do it every single year for us,” said Nick Higgins, General Manager of Erie’s Firebirds Wood Fired Grill.

This opportunity will last for all heroes until 10 p.m. today.