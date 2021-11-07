Firefighters battle afternoon garage fire in Waterford

A detached garage goes up in flames on November 7th leaving several fire companies to battle the blaze.

Crews were called to the 2200 block of Hare Road in Waterford just after 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters arrived to find the garage fully involved in flames. Firefighters also had to use a nearby pond for assistance to extinguish the fire.

Crews made quick work to put out the flames.

According to reports from the scene there were no injuries reported at the time of the fire and the cause is still under investigation.

