Firefighters make short work of a house fire Monday afternoon along Old French Road.

According to Erie County 911, firefighters were called to 2829 Old French Road around 3:15 p.m.

The fire is believed to have started in the first floor bedroom. Everyone in the home escaped without injury.

Red Cross has been called in to assist the family.

