Firefighters battle garage fire on Liberty Street

Firefighters made quick work of a hot burning fire on Liberty Street Tuesday night.

Calls went out just after 9:30 p.m. for a fire with heavy smoke and flames.

According to reports from the scene, the garage at 3013 Liberty Street caught fire and was put out quickly by the Erie Fire Department.

The Erie Police Department also responded to the scene and talked to people at the front door of the house.

No injuries were reported.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists