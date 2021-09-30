Firefighters battle overnight house fire in North East

A home is burned to the ground in North East and now a family is trying to get back on their feet.

Several fire crews arrived to the scene of a house with flames pouring out of it. It took firefighters about a half hour to get the fire under control. Everyone did get out safely and there were no injuries reported.

For Donna Reese, the house was part of her family. She grew up in it. Her niece and children were living there at the time.

“My entire life, until I was an adult, we had a big family and we had tons of memories in that home,” Reese said. “Even my friends today on Facebook are commenting about all the memories made in that home and on that property.”

Reese is helping the healing process and bringing them food, water and essentials. She says her niece and children are currently living with her parents.

“She said she heard some popping at three in the morning and saw some flashes,” Reese said. “I got her out and the kids out and sat and watched the family home burn to the ground.”

The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed, but the North East Fire Chief offered some sage advice as the temperatures drop.

“Just be aware inside your house, check your outlets, if you have a wood burning stove, make sure you get them checked out this year, we’re getting into that season if you have a wood burning stove,” Meehl said. “Make sure your chimneys are clean.”

Chief Meehl says the next step is having the fire inspector come in and determine how the fire started. JET 24 Action News did have a chance to speak to the owner of the home. She says the Red Cross is also helping them during this difficult time..

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists