Firefighters were called to a home in the 3100 block of East Avenue on Friday night.

The calls went out around 9:10 p.m. for reports of an individual being trapped inside of a home.

It was reported that a smoky fire was coming from the kitchen area.

The fire was extinguished quickly. Emergency crews were called to the scene to assist at least two people.

According to the crew on scene, a young girl was treated at the scene with oxygen.