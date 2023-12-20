Lawrence Park, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Firefighters fighting a massive blaze, which started out as a basement fire.

Crews were called out for this multi-residential fire in the 800 block of Napier Avenue around 5:20 Wednesday morning.

When crews arrived they found a fire in the downstairs area, that fire quickly engulfing the entire structure.

Crews were eventually able to get the fire under control, but the home still sustaining heavy fire damage

No injures were reported, however several animals in the building were taken to the Anna Shelter to receive treatment.