Firefighters in North East were kept busy Saturday night after a barn caught fire.

Crews were called out to the 1100 block of Shadduck Road shortly after eleven, for a report of a barn fire. Upon arrival, crews found the barn engulfed by flames.

Harborcreek, Fuller Hose, South Ripley, and Greenfield Fire Departments all assisted in putting out the blaze.

Three horses were in the barn at the time, all three perishing in the fire. The cause is still under investigation.