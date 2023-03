A large presence of firefighters responded to a fire in Waterford Sunday evening.

Calls went out for the house fire around 8:20 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East 1st Street.

According to reports from the scene, crews arrived to heavy smoke with a fire in the back of the building.

No one was in the house at the time, and crews were able to get the fire under control quickly.

There is no word yet on what may have started the fire.