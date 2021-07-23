Firefighters quickly douse fire at Frontier Lumber Thursday evening

Erie firefighters made quick work of a smoky blaze at a lumber yard Thursday.

The fire at Frontier Lumber’s East 5th St. location was reported just after 8 p.m. Thursday evening.

When firefighters arrived on scene, the first units reported smoke coming from the back of the building. It was contained to a small lumber storage building and reported to be under control in less than 15 minutes.

No injuries were reported. There’s no word yet on what may have started the fire.

