Firefighters spread out in the city, raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association

Erie firefighters were out in force today raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

The annual 'Fill the Boot' drive raises thousands of dollars for the MDA to support services for local individuals battling the disease.

More than 70 firefighters were positioned at locations across the city asking people to pitch in whatever they could spare.

Trevor Doust, of the EFD, says it was "a great opportunity to give to a great cause, for MDA. It always amazes me how generous people are in the community--giving for a good cause to help out the kids."

Since 1970, Erie Firefighters have helped raise more than $600,000 for the organization.