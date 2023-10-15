City of Erie firefighters responded to a fire involving a camper on Cherry Street Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters quickly took care of that fire in the 400 block of Cherry Street. Calls went out just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

When crews arrived, they saw the rear side of the camper burning and smoking, damaging it’s interior.

Firefighters set up water lines to attack the fire and make sure that it wouldn’t spread to any nearby yards or houses.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown and is under investigation.

Firefighters tell us there were no injuries.