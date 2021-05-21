Firehouse Subs celebrates National Pizza Party Day with debut of new Pepperoni Pizza Meatball Sub

Today is National Pizza Party Day!

Firehouse Subs is celebrating today by debuting part sub, part pizza. It’s called the Pepperoni Pizza Meatball Sub. It features Italian meatballs, marinara sauce, double the melted provolone cheese, crispy pepperoni, and Italian seasoning all on a toasted garlic bread sub roll.

Franchisee Byron Moon joined Fontaine Glenn at Firehouse Subs on West 12th Street to talk more about their Pepperoni Pizza Meatball Sub.

With every purchase, a portion of the proceeds goes to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. The foundation has raised over $57 million to provide equipment, training and support to hometown heroes.

The sub will be on the menu until June 30th.