Fireman grows 910 pound pumpkin and displays it at local fire station

The great pumpkin is sitting in front of an Erie fire station.

Fireman John Stewart actually grew this pumpkin and brought it to Firehouse 13 on East 28th Street in Erie.

Stewart grows pumpkins as a hobby and decided to bring this one to the firehouse to share with the neighborhood.

An artist did the honors when it came to carving this 910 pound gord.

Stewart said that he hopes to do it again next year but bigger and better.

