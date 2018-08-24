Fireman's Beach in Conneaut Lake gets major overhaul Video

It's a historic day for one Crawford County community.

Community members and representatives with the state are joining together at the dedication ceremony of the newly rebuilt Fireman's Beach Park. It's a multi-million dollar project meant to change the way residents and visitors view Conneaut Lake.

Crews installed new curbs, sidewalks, decorative lighting, and other features to make the area around Fireman's Beach more appealing.

Bill Eldridge, Conneaut Lake Development Committee, says, "Our whole purpose of this was to connect our downtown economic district to this park. Even though we were very close to the downtown in the past, it was private property that separated the two areas. Believe it or not, a lot of people would come to Conneaut Lake and not know that we had a beach. Now there's no mistaking it. "

Representatives with the state say the investments are not only aesthetically pleasing; they're environmentally friendly.