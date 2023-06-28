A firework store is preparing for the holiday weekend.

Big Woodies Fireworks said the key to the holiday is to plan for something you hope is never going to happen — this keeps you safe.

John Kaliszewski, the vice president of sales and marketing, recommends a couple of things to keep in mind: keep fireworks 40-50 feet away from flammable items, make sure children are supervised and make sure everyone is sober.

He added that sparklers are the most dangerous item for the Fourth of July.

“If you’re lighting fireworks don’t be ‘lit.’ Not only should you have a five-gallon bucket handy but keep maybe two or three handy. Keep your hose on so you’re good to go, and spray down the area you intend on lighting the fireworks,” said Kaliszewski.

For first-time buyers, Woodies has an in-store scanning system that walks you through how to use the firework of your choice.