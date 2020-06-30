Firework causes small fire

The Erie Fire Department responded to a fire they believe was caused by firework.

According to the fire department, they were called to the 1200 block of West 20th Street after a nearby resident saw smoke coming from the roof of a commercial building just after midnight Saturday.

On the scene, firefighters discovered that a firework caught the rubber membrane on fire down to the metal decking.

“It could have actually burned the whole roof off the place, and by that time, could have lost a lot of product… It would have been very catastrophic for them to get back open. Had this been a residential structure, that would’ve been worse with people in the middle of the night still sleeping not knowing they had a fire,” said an official

Fire officials explained no injuries were reported and the damage was minimal.