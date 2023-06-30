As we near the Fourth of July we wanted to know how business is going this year for local fireworks stores.

During our nation’s Independence Day, expect to see and hear fireworks going off in the night sky, lots of them.

John M. Kaliszewski with Big Woodies Fireworks said so far, it’s been a really good year for business. But not as good during COVID was.

“But the sales have been strong we have noticed that all of a sudden people are waking up to the fact that July is tomorrow our phone has been ringing off the hook today and we have had real steady traffic and at times a bit crazy and I anticipate that the weekend is going to be real heavy traffic,” Kaliszewski said.

He said it’s gets to the point where they are just constantly running around.

“And taking care of people and trying to keep the stock on the shelves,” he said.

Over at Phantom Fireworks in North East business is picking up as we near the Fourth.

“Business is picking up its actually since yesterday actually each day this week it has been picking up and this is our last weekend before the Fourth, so we are expecting good sales all weekend strong sales,” said Scott Weigle of Phantom Fireworks.

He said their official kick off to the season is Memorial Day weekend.

“But then there is a little loll after that but then form mid-June on we are doing pretty good sales,” Weigle said.

Some of the stores tops sellers this year include, mortars, Gialit x caliber and the 500-gram cakes.