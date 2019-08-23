Fireworks lit up the sky at Tall Ships Erie

The excitement of Tall Ships Erie continued last night along the Bayfront as fireworks lit up the sky over Presque Isle Bay.

This is just the start of a busy weekend that’s expected to draw big crowds. Different activities will take place through Sunday at the Erie’s Tall Ships Festival 2019.

The festival grounds are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Shuttle service will be in operation starting at 8:30 a.m. and run until 7 p.m. throughout the festival.

You can visit Tall Ships Erie’s schedule of events on their website tallshipserie.org.