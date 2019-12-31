1  of  3
Fireworks safety tips to remember as people are getting ready to celebrate New Year’s Eve

Local News
Erie to have Fireworks on the 4th._-7158344608548960157

The new year often brings excitement, fun, and a lot of fireworks, but there are also some precautions you should take.

Since 2017, the Pennsylvania law allows residents to buy aerial fireworks for their holiday celebrations.

Some Erie residents are stopping by Big Woodies Fireworks to pick up fireworks for New Year’s Eve.

This year, Big Woodies is seeing an increase in customers buying bigger fireworks for the new year.

However, there are some safety tips to remember before taking part in the festivities.

“Have somebody who’s sober, responsible, and in charge of everything. If you’re going to have minors light fireworks, please, monitor with very close adult supervision,” said John Kaliszewski, Co-Owner, Big Woodies Fireworks.

Buyers must be over 18-years-old to purchase fireworks.

