Fireworks show this Friday at Lake Erie Speedway

A fireworks show is happening at the Lake Erie Speedway this Friday.

The National Fireworks Association (NFA) is meeting in Erie this week with vendors from all over the country.

This Friday, Sept. 17, they will host a fireworks display at the Speedway.

Steve Houser, the president of the association said they hosted the expo in Erie in 2017 and have returned for their annual meeting.

“You have a gathering of pyrotechnic experts from all over the world at this event and they all love to be involved to some extent,” said Houser. “A lot of the product has been donated by the businesses and members of the NFA for us to say thank you.”

The fireworks show costs $20 per car. Houser said the show will start at dark and run for about two hours.

