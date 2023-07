A fitting start to the holiday weekend, the Erie SeaWolves cap a double header with fireworks.

A Fourth of July display lit up the night sky at UPMC Park Friday evening.

But if you missed it, no worries, there will also be fireworks displays after the SeaWolves games on Sunday and Monday.

First pitch Sunday night is at 6:35 p.m. with a 6:05 p.m. start on Monday.