(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The Shapiro administration announced on Thursday that Norfolk Southern has made its first reimbursement payment to Pennsylvania first responders relating to the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio that happened in February.

This payment is the first part of the $5 million Norfolk Southern agreed to pay to replace equipment damaged or contaminated during the response to and clean up of the train derailment.

Norfolk Southern also agreed to pay more than $2 million in fines and reimbursements to Pennsylvania counties, communities and government agencies.

“Norfolk Southern must do better – and the entire cost of this derailment and its impact on the commonwealth must be picked up by them, not the people of Pennsylvania. This critical funding will help make fire departments and first responders whole, and my administration will continue to hold Norfolk Southern accountable for any and all impacts on our commonwealth,” Governor Shapiro said.

In a release, the Shapiro administration said they plan on having a long-term presence in Beaver County to aid residents while the Department of Health continues to survey residents and first responders for chemical exposure. Pennsylvania residents that wish to apply for reimbursement can do so here.