First Alliance Church hosts Jingle Jam

Folks at First Alliance Church in Erie were able to take a break and have some fun at the Jingle Jam Christmas party.

The production was full of songs, games, stories and laughs. After the event, people got to visit the free Christmas cookie bar. There was also face painting and a photo booth.

“This is a wonderful event because around Christmas time, we have such a business of the season that it’s nice to just take a break from that and to get together as a family to experience joy.” said John Csir, Director of Children’s Ministries.