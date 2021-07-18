First annual Great Lakes Jeep Jam takes place at Wattsburg Fairgrounds

Hundreds of Jeeps lined up at the Wattsburg Fairgrounds, revved their engines, honked their horns, and drove around the area for a parade.

They ended up back at the fairgrounds for a weekend of fun including an obstacle course, mud pit, and even some competition.

Organizers of the first annual Great Lakes Jeep Jam said that it was a big success and will be back next year.

Preston Devenney said that based on all of the positive feedback, it is definitely going to be a yearly event.

Devenney added that the first year is always a challenge and this year was a big challenge because of the rain.

“But the people that were here had the times of their lives. I mean everybody as they were leaving I talked to them and there was not a negative comment whatsoever,” said Preston Devenney, Great Lakes Jeep Jam.

Devenney said that it is too early to see just how much money was raised from the vendors.

