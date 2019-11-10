First annual hot cider hustle at Presque Isle State Park

More than 1,000 people ran with purpose on Presque Isle State park this morning.

All community events teamed up with the American Cancer Society for the first annual “hot cider hustle” run. The event kicked off at Beach 11 where runners and walkers alike took part in a half marathon or 5K race.

Once participants reached the finish line, they were greeted with a hot cup of apple cider. The seasonal event looks to bring the community together while raising money for a good cause.

“We’re working with a lot of volunteers from the American Cancer Society and those are people who have been impacted by cancer and I think all of know someone who has been. We’re coming together for a good cause.” said Isabella Valdes, Event Manager at All Community Events.

A portion of the proceeds will go to the American Cancer Society