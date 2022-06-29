Dozens of bikers put their kickstands down for a night along Erie’s Bayfront.

The first bike night of the summer took place at Oliver’s Beer Garden.

People go the chance to enjoy live music from Honey Echo. The event also offered food and drinks.

Motorcyclists had the opportunity to park for free.

The vice president of Scott Enterprises said that it’s exciting to bring this event back for people to enjoy.

“We’re really excited to bring it back down here, especially the location here is so awesome with the bay and all of the sailboats. It’s a really cool venue and a lot of fun,” said Chris Scott, Owner and Vice President of Scott Enterprises.

The next bike night at Oliver’s Beer Garden will take place on July 6.