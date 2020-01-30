First ‘Bring Your Own Vinyl Night’ to take place at Ember + Forge

A new monthly event set to take place in Erie will begin tomorrow.

The Erie Downtown Partnership will host its first “Bring Your Own Vinyl Night” tomorrow at Ember + Forge.

You can go to enjoy music with a coffee or craft beer from Erie Ale Works or crepes from Give A Crepe. La CrepErie and can request as many songs as you’d like for a suggested $5 donation.

All of the proceeds will benefit the Erie Downtown Partnership’s events and beautification efforts in 2020.

The partnership explained that they will look to do this event on the last Friday of every month throughout the year.