(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In over 25 years, a new business park is in the works for Erie County.

Tuesday, Erie County Council approved Resolution Number 22, 2023 greenlighting a Property Development Agreement between the county and the Erie County Redevelopment Authority (ECRDA) to develop a business park in the county.

The proposal is for a 194-acre property situated in Fairview and Girard townships along U.S. Route 20 — 154 across from Pleasant Ridge Manor and 40 on the north side of Rt. 20.

“This is an exciting day for Erie County,” said Tina Mengine, CEO of the Erie County Redevelopment Authority. “Special thanks to County Executive Brenton Davis who had the vision and understood the pressing need to fill the gap we have for shovel-ready sites. Thanks to council’s vote tonight we can quickly begin to get to work on our first new business park in more than two decades.”

According to a release, this development will help solve one of Erie County’s biggest challenges — the lack of shovel-ready sites. Erie County has very few sites of 50 acres or more and this limited inventory of available sites and quality buildings has caused Erie County to be overlocked.

“This business park is a big step towards building a foundation for a strong economic future here in Erie County,” said Brenton Davis, county executive. This will prove to be a game changer for the region, generating business opportunities, jobs, income, etc.”

A $4.5 million dollar ARPA grant provided will help start up the project. The plan is for the ECRDA to sell acreage at the park to businesses as they develop the park. The net proceeds will be split 50/50 between the ECRDA and the county.

The release added there also are plans to build a new walking trail around the business park and 162 additional parking spaces for Pleasant Ridge Park.