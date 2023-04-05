Erie County’s first case of an emerging drug-resistant fungus has been identified — that’s according to the latest report on “Candida auris” from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Also known as C-auris, it’s a new yeast usually detected at hospitals or skilled nursing facilities that causes serious infections. There’s no word where the local case was found, but it was reported in 2022.

The good news is that health professionals said this is not another pandemic in the making.

“For folks who are generally healthy and not in the hospital, your concern should be extremely small right now. Public health officials, folks like myself who have the responsibility of keeping people safe from infection and hospitals and other healthcare facilities, we’re paying very close attention to (Candida auris) and working hard to make sure it stays relatively rare,” said Graham Snyder, MD, UPMC director of infection prevention.

The map below from the state shows where cases have been reported. You can see Erie County’s one case is noted.

Since March 2020, 199 cases have been identified in 10 Pennsylvania counties with the largest number being in Philadelphia County.