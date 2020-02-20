First commercial property at Copperleaf opens to public

Copperleaf Property is seeing success with the opening of its first commercial property.

Property Manager Trisha Reeger says the development is new and exciting for the area. She adds that it is like nothing else in Erie.

Copperleaf Properties originally opened rental properties in 2017. Since then, they have been building commercial properties to rent out.

The commercial space is nearing the end of construction and Reeger says they are open to different types of businesses moving in.

“We want to build a community. We want to be different. We want it to feel like a home, not just an apartment complex,” Reeger said.

The first commercial property to open at Copperleaf Village is the Main Street Cakery.