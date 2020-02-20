First Copperleaf Property opens to public today

Copperleaf Property seeing success today with the opening of their first commerical property.

Property Manager Trisha Reeger saying the development is new and exciting for the area. She adds that it is like nothing else in Erie.

Copperleaf Properties originally opened rental property in 2017. Since then, they have been building a commercial property to rent out. The commercial space is nearing the end of construction. Reeger saying they are open to different types of businesses moving in.

“We want to build a community. We want to be different and we want it to feel like a home, not like just an apartment complex.” Reeger said.

To check out more on the first property to open, click here