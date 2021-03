The first day of spring brought sunshine and golfing opportunities to Peak n’ Peek Resort in Chautauqua County.

The resort in Clymer, New York opened their championship upper course to golfers today, a few weeks earlier than usual.

It’s the first time in many years outdoor enthusiasts could enjoy both golfing and skiing at the same time.

Scott Enterprises is discounting the price of golf to celebrate the early start of the season.

Meanwhile 26 trails are open for skiing at the Peak.