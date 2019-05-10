First e-sports high school tournament takes place in Erie County

The first-ever e-sports high school tournament came to Erie County today.

Teams from Bradford, Warren, and Erie counties gathered to compete at Iroquois High School and demonstrate their skills.

Many colleges and universities are including e-sports to their curriculum as a result of its growing popularity.

One coach at today’s event planning how this is giving students an opportunity to grow.

E-Sports Director for Bradford Area High School John Kriner says, “Growing up, I played video games and I never could I have dreamed of going to college for free doing something like that and the kids love what they do.”

Those participating in today’s tournament played different games such as Rocket League and Smash Brothers.