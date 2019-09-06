First ever Erie ReuseFest gives community a chance to donate reusable materials

If you have things sitting around that can be reused or donated, then you are in luck. This weekend, UPMC and partners are hosting the first ever Erie ReuseFest.

The event, by design, allows you to drop off items like bedding, furniture, and medical supplies. The gently used items will then be distributed to local nonprofits.

Nonprofits such as the Anna Shelter, Embracing our Veterans, and more are listed to accept the donations.

“It’s a great opportunity for folks to empty their garage or closet of gently used clothing and bring it down to someone that can use it,” said Ray Moluski, UPMC.

The drop off will take place Saturday, September 7th from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Simply head over to UPMC Health Plan located at 380 E Bayfront Pkwy, Erie, PA 16507.

You can visit https://prc.org/ for more information on the Erie ReuseFest.