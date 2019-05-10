First ever eSports tournament held in Erie County

The first ever eSports high school tournament in Erie County took place on Friday.



Teams from Bradford, Warren and Erie Counties gathered to compete at Iroquois High School and demonstrate their skills. Many colleges and universities are including eSports to their curriculum, as a result of its growing popularity. One coach at Friday’s event explaining how this is giving students an opportunity to grow,

“Growing up I played video games and I never could I have dreamed of going to college for free doing something like that and the kids love what they do,” said John Kriner, eSports Director for Bradford Area High School.

Those participating in the tournament played different games, such as Rocket League and Smash Bros.

