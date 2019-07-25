First ever Lake Erie Luau took place at Presque Isle’s Beach 11

One of Presque Isle’s beaches turned into a Hawaiian destination. The Presque Isle Partnership held the first Lake Erie Luau on Beach 11.

Guests were treated to hula dancing, food, drinks, and entertainment. Organizers said this event is a bridge between UPMC Sunset Music Series and Discover Presque Isle.

“It is a lot more work for us, but we do it because we love the park. And our board members and volunteers do it because they love the park. The people that are here support it, because they support the park, and they want to see it flourish and thrive,” said Jon DeMarco, Executive Director, Presque Isle Partnership.

Around 200 people attended the event.