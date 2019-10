History was made in Crawford County as Allegheny College inaugurated the first woman president in the schools history.

That event took place with all the pomp and circumstance you would expect for a new college president.

Dr. Hilary Link is now the 22nd President of Allegheny College.

She says she hopes the day will come when a leaders gender won’t matter, but it is significant now.

Dr. Link has been on the job at Allegheny College since July 1st.