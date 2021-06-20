First farmers market of the year held at Perry Square

The first farmers market of the year started today offering many products from vendors and more attractions.

It was a beautiful day at Perry Square for people to enjoy the products from vendors. We spoke to people about this event and how it feels.

Live music, food, and other activities were at Perry Square for the downtown farmers market.

“It’s always fantastic being out with family. Obviously with Father’s Day the best thing is being around your family so,” said Ken Klinner, Event Attendee.

Klinener said that it’s important to support the Erie community.

“We are just out supporting the local community. Coming out after last year being everything that it was, it was just nice to see things open back up and supporting our local people,” said Kliner.

Our vendor said that she was excited to meet more people and to have them taste the delicious product.

“It’s wonderful to be back at the farmers market. We are featuring some of our signature treats as well as something brand new today which is our brookie which is our cheesecake cookie,” said Mabel Howard, Co-Owner of Cafe 710.

The co-owner of Dragonfly Lake Scents that makes handmade soaps said that every ingredient comes from local businesses.

“We have red wine soap and chardonnay soap that we use from Presque Isle Wine Cellars. Our aloe facial soap is fresh aloe from co-op,” said Tenise Monterio, Co-Owner of Dragonfly Lake Scents.

Monterio said that buying local can help other businesses as well.

“Part of being a local business and being local is supporting other local businesses so we can all work together,” said Monterio.

The downtown farmer’s market will be continuing ever Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Other people we spoke to said there is also a yoga session and a few other vendors to look forward to each Sunday at Perry Square.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list