First flu cases of the season reported in Erie County

The Erie County Health Department is reporting the first flu cases of the 2021-2022 season.

In the 2019-2020 flu season, more than 4,000 flu cases were reported in Erie County.

However with last flu season, only 19 flu cases were reported.

Representatives from the Erie County Health Department attribute low flu case numbers last year to masking and other COVID mitigation efforts.

Experts say so far this season, four flu cases have been reported. However, they are concerned about what the next flu months will look like in terms of flu case numbers.

“Not usual for this time of year. We thoroughly expect a much heavier flu season this year last year. We know that people were practicing a lot more masking and social distancing than what’s occurring this year,” said Charlotte Berringer, Director of Community Health Services at the Erie County Health Department.

Health department officials recommend scheduling a flu shot as soon as possible as flu case numbers start to increase in late November and throughout the winter months.

