It’s the first Friday of Lent and t means it’s the return of the always popular and profitable Friday night fish fries.

One local church had been busy getting ready for and serving the long lines of hungry people Friday night.

The kitchen was very busy at Saint Stanislaus Church on East 13th Street. Crews filled up plates with all the favorites like fish and pierogi.

“We have been doing it every year for 25 years. We like the food we like the people,” said one Erie resident named John.

“This is my home parish, and we were raised with this kind of food, and you can’t get it just any place you want to, so we come back here for this meal every Lent, and we enjoy it,” said Doris Griswold, a fellow Erie resident.

The money raised is very important to the church.

“It means a lot it supports all of our various ministries helps us stay in our physical plants basically provides additional funding for all of our various needs,” said Father Jason A. Glover, Saint Stanislaus Pastor.

It’s also important for the Polish American Community.

“I think they just love sharing their heritage. They love sharing their baking, we have the bake sale going on out there. They love sharing the food, the culinary skills and just welcoming people into this world of eastern European cooking,” Father Glover went on to say.

Saint Stanislaus church next Lenten dinner is set for Friday March 10.