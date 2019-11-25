First grade students at St. Luke School participated in first annual Turkey Trot

First grade students at St. Luke School were exercising their minds and bodies today during the first annual Turkey Trot.

The students spent their morning running around the school in turkey hats.

They also participated in turkey math and word games aimed at stimulating their minds, before they go off on Thanksgiving break.

To make things even more special, the kids even decorated turkey themed cookies.

“It’s wonderful to keep them moving and grooving and learning, while having fun each day,” said Casey O’Brien, First Grade Teacher, St. Luke School.

Ms. O’Brien says since this year’s Turkey Trot went so well, she is thinking about having it again next year.