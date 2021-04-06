First helicopter flown into space survives it’s first night alone on Mars

A major milestone for the NASA’s Mars mission.

The first helicopter flown into space survived it’s first night alone on the red planet despite the possible impacts of temperatures as low as 130 degrees below zero.

Those temperatures have the potential to freeze and crack unprotected electrical components and damage the on-board batteries required for flight.

The drone will attempt the first remote controlled flight on another planet in the coming days.

“Ingenuity will open new possibilities and will spark questions for the future about what we could accomplish with an aerial explorer,” said Lori Glaze, NASA Planetary Science Division Director.

The drone is on the red planet alone using the rover as a communication relay between the helicopter, Mars, and Earth