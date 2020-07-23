First human case of West Nile Virus reported in Potter County

Pennsylvania’s first probably human case of West Nile Virus for 2020 has been detected in a resident living in Potter County.
Samples have been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmatory testing. The Departments of Health and the Environmental Protection strongly recommend all residents minimize their exposure to mosquitoes.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health recommends these simple steps to eliminate standing water around the home:
- Remove tin cans, plastic containers, ceramic pots, discarded tires or any object that could collect standing water. Drill holes in the bottom of recycling containers left outdoors.
- Have roof gutters cleaned every year, particularly if the leaves from nearby trees have a tendency to clog the drains.
- Turn over plastic wading pools and wheelbarrows when not in use.
- Do not let water stagnate in birdbaths.
- Aerate ornamental pools, or stock them with fish.
- Clean and chlorinate swimming pools and remove standing water from pool covers.
- Use landscaping to eliminate standing water that collects on your property.
- Treat standing water that cannot be eliminated with Bti products, which are sold at outdoor supply, home improvement and other stores. Bti is a natural product that kills mosquito larvae, but is safe for people, pets, aquatic life and plants.