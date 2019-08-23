First legal Video Gaming Terminals opened in Emlenton, PA

Western Pennsylvania opened their first legal Video Gaming Terminals to the public today at Emlenton Truck Plaza in Emlenton, PA.

The Video Gaming Terminals at Emlenton Truck Stop are located in a Vegas inspired game room, designed by Commonwealth Gaming. These terminals are low stake slot machines regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

Truck stop gaming was approved by the Pennsylvania legislature in 2017. The Emlenton Truck Plaza was approved by the PA Gaming Control Board after a background check and facility review, making them the first Truck Stop in Pennsylvania to go live with Video Gaming Terminals.

Carol Burns, part owner of the facility, said she chose to install Video Gaming Terminals as part of her Upgrade and Renovation Program.

“The Travel Plaza business is a very capital intensive business, and the gaming proceeds will help offset some of the costs, while providing new entertainment options to patrons,” Burns explained.

Travelers of the I-80 corridor hoping to see the new Video Gaming Terminals in Pennsylvania can locate the plaza off of Exit 42 at 6406 Emlenton Clintonville Road in Emlenton, Pennsylvania.