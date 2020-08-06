First look inside Kellar’s A Modern Magic & Comedy Club

There’s a new “magical experience” waiting at the former Jr’s Last Laugh Comedy Club.

Samiar Nefzi shows us the magic at Kellar’s A Modern Magic & Comedy Club.

If you are looking for the newest and coolest thing to do here in Erie, PA, it without a question is going to be at the Kellar’s A Modern Magic & Comedy Club.

It’s part magic, comedy club and museum centered around Erie native and inspiration for the wizard in the Wizard of Oz, illusionist Harry Kellar.

The club will continue to bring comedians to Erie, as well as, magicians, keeping the legend of both Jr’s Last Laugh Comedy Club and Kellar alive.

Throughout the club you’ll find things from Kellar memorabilia to Kellar themed drinks at the bar.

“It’s interactive. You’re going to walk in and participate in the experience,” said Kristi Lewonas, co-owner, Kellar’s A Modern Magic & Comedy Club.

And she is not kidding around. For starters there’s a “levitation” wall, as well as, a replica of other magic tricks. And food is no exception. It literally appears right in front of you.

Aside from the illusions, you’ll have a chance to learn about Erie’s “wizard” like never before from over 100 years ago.

“This man was the dean of American magicians and still is and inspired every magician. So I thought we’d honor him and honor a legend from Erie, PA and create this wonderland,” said Bobby Borgia, magician, Kellar’s A Modern Magic & Comedy Club.

“He’s not lost anymore,” said Lewonas.

With the ongoing pandemic the club owners promise to ensure a magical experience, while entertaining crowds.

“We feel safe, everyone will feel very safe when they come in and they’ll laugh. We need to laugh,” said Lewonas.

“We’ll give free shots of Lysol,” said Borgia.

“We need to laugh,” said Lewonas.

You can experience the magic first hand at their grand opening August 7th.